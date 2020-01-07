14-year-old sentenced to at least 7 years in shooting death of teen girl in Canton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's Note: Watch the video above for previous coverage on this story.CANTON, Ohio (WJW) - A 14-year-old, who was charged with aggravated murder in the death of Sylvia McGee , will spend at least 7 years in the custody of Ohio Department of Youth Services (DYS).

The boy was 13 when investigators say he shot McGee in the head.

McGee's body was found in March 2019.

Police say McGee and the suspect were friends.

In his sentencing Tuesday, the judge ruled that he would be committed to DYS until he is 21.

If he commits any violent offenses while in custody, he's subject to an adult portion of his sentence, which includes 15 years to life.

Editor's Note: Canton police released the name of the suspect, which is the department's policy for juveniles charged with felonies. FOX 8 News decided not to use his name.