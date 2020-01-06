× Wienermobile drivers wanted: Oscar Mayer hiring ‘Hotdoggers’

(WJW)– Hot dog! That’s a cool job.

Oscar Mayer is hiring “Hotdoggers” to drive the legendary Wiernermobile. The full-time paid position involves a one-year assignment traveling to multiple states as a brand ambassador.

“The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has become an American icon for over 80 years and provides a Wiener Whistle and a smile for all. Oscar Mayer uses the Wienermobile at special events throughout the country and they need people like you to coordinate all aspects of Wienermobile travel and event management,” the job posting said.

Applicants should have a bachelor’s degree, preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising or marketing.

To apply, send your resume and cover letter to wmrequest@kraftheinzcompany.com or Oscar Mayer, Attn: Hotdogger position, 506 East Verona Ave., Verona, WI 53593