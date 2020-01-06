× Victims in Concord Township homicide identified

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Lake County Sheriff’s Office identified the two people found dead in a vehicle in Concord Township.

Heavenly Goddess Murphy-Jackson, 38, and William Larondez Jackson Jr., 39, both of Euclid, were shot and killed Saturday night.

The suspect, 27-year-old Blake Edward Sargi, was charged with two counts of murder. His bond was set at $10 million bond during a hearing Monday morning.

The suspect’s stepmother called the sheriff’s office at about 11 p.m. to report the crime. Deputies were dispatched to their home on Oakridge Drive and the SUV on Andrea Drive, where the two victims were located. The sheriff’s office said both were shot in the head.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team negotiated Sargi’s surrender.

Investigators do not know the motive at this time.

Continuing coverage of this story here