Reward offered for suspect in murder of Cleveland landscaper

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is searching for the man accused in the brutal attack and murder of a Cleveland landscaper.

Sedrick Hawkins, 24, is wanted for aggravated murder.

Marshals said Hawkins broke into the landscaping business on Buckeye Road in Cleveland on Sept. 16 and beat 74-year-old Larry Manno. Hawkins is also suspected of robbing the victim.

Manno suffered broken ribs and lacerations, and died from his injuries a month later. He was well known in the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood, where residents said he was dedicated to keeping the area safe.

Hawkins is 5 foot 9 and 150 pounds. He is known to frequent the area of East 130th Street and Buckeye Road.

Anyone with information on Hawkins should call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword “wanted” to 847411. Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

