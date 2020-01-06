Reward in search for missing Port Clinton teen climbs as authorities conclude aerial searches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT CLINTON, Ohio -- The reward for information leading to the safe return of Harley Dilly, 14, has risen to over $16,000 as authorities complete aerial searches.

Port Clinton Police Department posted on Facebook that after receiving $5,925 collected from residents of the Port Clinton community, strangers and through a GoFundMe page, the reward is now at $16,100.

Authorities also posted that they have no new information in the case.

"We are completing our aerial searches today with the assistance of Texas EquuSearch, with the cooperation of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and United States Customs and Border Protection," the post states.

Dilly was last seen leaving for school on December 20.

Local, state and federal agencies have been investigating his disappearance.

If you have information about the case, they say to contact the Port Clinton Police Department at (419) 734-3121.

