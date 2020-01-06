Nearly 50 animals found neglected in alleged hoarding situation in Ohio

BETHEL, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 50 animals were found neglected in an alleged hoarding situation at a property in Bethel Saturday.

Meaghan Colville, program director for Clermont Animal CARE Humane Society, said crews spent over two days rescuing horses, dogs, cats guinea pigs and ferrets living in “a very neglectful situation.”

It was difficult to get the seven horses off the property that were living in a makeshift stall area that was surrounded by piles of manure, Colville said.

All Dogs Come from Heaven Rescue, which assisted, said in a Facebook post that most of the animals are emaciated and “highly in need of extensive medical care.”

Fox 19 reports that a married couple lived in the home and couldn’t keep the animals’ living quarters clean over the past few years. No charges have yet been filed.

