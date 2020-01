× Mike Tyson’s one-man show coming to MGM Northfield

NORTHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Mike Tyson is taking his one-man show on the road.

Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth Round 2 is a show where he chronicles the ups and downs of his life and career.

“Iron” Mike was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame in 2011.

Tickets go on sale January 10 at 10 a.m. here.

His performance is a 21 and up show on March 8.