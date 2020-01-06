Man sentenced for carjacking woman, hitting her with own vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)-- A 49-year-old man is headed to prison for three years after prosecutors say he carjacked a woman and then struck her with her own car.

Terence Turnage was sentenced last week in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to several charges, including robbery and felonious assault.

Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Chad Cleveland said Turnage took the woman’s vehicle in June from the a gas station in Garfield Heights.

“The car is a deadly weapon,” Cleveland said. “The suspect told her at one point that there was no reason for her die over this. He knew what could have happened. Luckily, she was not crushed by the vehicle.”

The victim did suffer several serious injuries, but is expected to make a full recovery.

A short time after the car was stolen, Garfield Heights and Cleveland police found the vehicle and arrested Turnage. The prosecutor said Garfield Heights and Cleveland police did an outstanding job.

“They acted very quickly and were able to get him off the streets,” Cleveland said.