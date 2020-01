STOW, Ohio (WJW)– Macy’s has decided to close its location in the Stow-Kent Plaza, the company announced on Monday.

Clearance sales will begin this month and run for eight to 12 weeks.

A Macy’s spokeswoman said regular, non-seasonal workers who were not placed at nearby stores will be eligible for severance.

Macy’s stores remain at Summit Mall, Belden Village Mall, Southpark Center and University Heights Square. The retail chain closed dozens of stores in 2017.