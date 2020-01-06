Indians’ César Hernández can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses

Posted 9:03 pm, January 6, 2020, by

Cesar Hernandez #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a solo home run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on May 8, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Second baseman César Hernández can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances as part of his $6.25 million, one-year contract with the Cleveland Indians.

The 29-year-old would get $50,000 for 525 plate appearances and $100,000 each for 575 and 625 under the deal announced Dec. 29.

Hernández had spent his entire professional career in the Philadelphia Phillies organization, but they declined to offer him a 2020 contract in his third year of arbitration eligibility. The switch-hitter batted .279 with 14 home runs and 71 RBIs last year.

Hernández has a .277 career average with 46 homers in seven major league seasons. He has played in 161 games each of the past two years.

Cleveland sought a second baseman after declining a $16.5 million option on Jason Kipnis, who became a free agent.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.