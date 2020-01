Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - We get a little sunshine starting mid-morning and throughout the afternoon with highs around 40°.

Next up… A clipper system late Tuesday. Scattered rain with a wintry mix Tuesday evening transitioning to lake effect snow Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Nothing significant at this time. In fact, Friday temperatures will top 20° ABOVE average!

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

More weather information here.