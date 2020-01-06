‘Happiest day of my life’: Teen rings bell celebrating end of chemo after 3.5-year battle

AKRON, Ohio — A 19-year-old, surrounded by family and friends, celebrated an emotional milestone last week after a battle with leukemia.

Akron Children’s Hospital posted a video of Matt Driscoll ringing the bell celebrating his last treatment after three and a half years of chemo for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

“This could not have been done without my family, friends and God,” he said in the post. “Today was the happiest day of my life”

The post stated: “On average, our Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders cares for 8 newly diagnosed children with cancer each month. It’s moments like this that inspires us all. Best wishes to Matt for a healthy, bright future!”