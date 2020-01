Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donors of all blood types, especially type O.

Right now, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood, according to a press release.

Donors are urged to make an appointment.

People who donate blood or platelets through January 19 will automatically be entered for a chance to go to the Super Bowl.

