Cleveland police work to ID two people in connection with missing man

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is working to identify two people who may have information on a missing man.

Bruno Collins, 58, was last seen leaving his niece’s home on Eliot Avenue on Christmas Eve, according to the police report.

He was driving a 2005 GMC Envoy with licence plate HVY 5701, and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirts and gray jogging pants. Collins is 5 foot 9 and weighs 200 pounds.

Cleveland police said a man and a woman may know Collins’ whereabouts. On Monday, investigators released a surveillance photo of the pair from the Family Dollar store on Clark Avenue in Cleveland.

Anyone with information should call the Fourth District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5418 or 216-623-3138.

41.466795 -81.611558