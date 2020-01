SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — The discounted 2020 Gold Pass deal at Cedar Point is now over.

Until midnight today, the pass was being sold for just $99. It included unlimited admission to the park and to Cedar Point Shores Waterpark along with free parking all season long.

Gold Pass holders also have the opportunity to gain “Golden Entry,” giving them access to the rides 30 minutes before the park opens.

The prices are now $129 per Gold Pass, according to Cedar Point’s website.

