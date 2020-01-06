Bodies of man and dog found in Chesterland house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) -- A man and his dog were killed in a house fire in Chesterland overnight.

The fire started at a home on Westchester Trail at just after 11 p.m. Sunday. Crews from 10 different departments were called to the scene due to a lack of water in the area.

Once firefighters were able to get inside, they found the body of a man and a dog, according to Chesterland Fire Department officials.

The house was very full, which hindered firefighters. The Geauga County Coroner's Office is working to identify the victim, and the Ohio State Fire Marshal is investigating.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.