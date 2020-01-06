27-year-old arrested in deaths of two people killed in Lake County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) - The Lake County Sheriff's Office is scheduled to hold a press conference Monday about a double homicide that happened over the weekend.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found in a car in the 7500 block of Andrea Rd. Saturday night.

They have not been identified.

Investigators say the woman had a pistol between her legs.

The suspect in the homicide was arrested that night following a SWAT standoff at a residence just over a mile away from where the victims were found.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, a 27-year-old is in custody.

He has not been identified.

The sheriff's office is scheduled to hold a press conference at 10 a.m.

FOX 8 will carry that live on FOX8.com.