Sister Corita Ambro released from hospital following heart attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sister Corita Ambro has been released from the hospital after suffering a heart attack earlier this month.

According to Saint Augustine's Catholic Church, she is doing well.

Sister Corita released a statement thanking everyone for their thoughts and prayers. It reads:

"My Friends, I and the Sisters of St. Joseph can’t thank you enough for your love and support during the time of my heart attack. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate your staff and all those who watch you on TV for your concern and prayers. Thank You Everyone, and God Bless you all. Sister Corita"

Just last month Sister Corita helped to feed thousands of people at Saint Augustine's Catholic Church.

She retired last year after spending 48 years feeding millions of meals to the homeless at the church. Even though she retired, the meals program she started continues.

She also raised 35 children, mostly teens from troubled homes.