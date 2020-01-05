Sheriff: Officers investigating Concord Township SWAT incident, double homicide

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a SWAT incident that authorities say is related to a homicide.

Officers responded to Oakridge Drive in Concord Township at 11:03 p.m. on Saturday for a possible barricaded subject.

The SWAT team was able to negotiate with the man and get him out of the home.

The sheriff’s office is also investigating an apparent double homicide that happened in the 7500 block of Andrea Drive.

They say there is a suspect in custody.

Police say those two incidents are related and are not releasing more information at this time.

Google Map for coordinates 41.666016 by -81.291710.

