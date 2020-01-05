× San Diego police offer to clear infractions for the homeless if they agree to stay at shelter for 30 days

SAN DIEGO, Ca. (WJW) — San Diego police have come up with a new way to help the homeless.

According to KTLA, those who are facing a ticket or arrest could have their infractions cleared if they agree to stay at one of the city’s shelters for 30 days. If they fail to do so, they’d still be on the hook for the citation.

“They can still go outside. It’s not jail. They’re still free to come and go, but they have to be in at night,” Capt. Scott Wahl told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

He said they’ll also have access to a wide variety of resources, with the ultimate goal of securing permanent housing.

The program was launched a couple of weeks ago and seems to be showing promise.