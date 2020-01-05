Richmond Heights police warn residents to be careful after several vehicles broken into on same street

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Richmond Heights police are warning residents to be careful after several car break ins were reported.

According to the department, they all happened along Highland Road Saturday night.

Police are also offering some safety tips to help prevent future crimes.

They said always make sure your car is locked, park in a well lit area, install an alarm system, and don’t leave any valuables within sight.

“We aggressively patrol our city with pride, however, we still need help from our community in detecting and preventing these crimes. YOU! are our partners in preventing crime, together we can stop these predators!!!” the department said.