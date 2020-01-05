× Port Clinton police say they need search for missing teen to ‘continue uninterrupted’

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) — While Port Clinton police say there is no new information they can share with the public about the search for missing 14-year-old Harley Dilly, they do ask that citizens refrain from conducting independent searches for a few more days.

Dilly was last seen leaving for school on December 20.

Local, state and federal agencies have been investigating his disappearance.

Police say they appreciate all the tips, emails and phone calls that have been receiving about the investigation. They are continuing to research the records that have been provided to them thus far.

However, they ask that citizens give them a few more days to complete the searches they need to accomplish before people begin searching for the teen on their own.

“I need the investigation to be allowed to continue uninterrupted,” Port Clinton Police Chief Rob Hickman said.

Authorities reiterate that they will continue to search for Dilly and recognize the community wants to help as well. They say residents can help by continuing to share fliers in person and on social media.

Police also urge the community not to spread rumors or misinformation. Instead, if you have information about the case, they say to contact the Port Clinton Police Department at (419) 734-3121.

Additionally, the reward for information leading to Dilly’s safe return has increased to nearly $10,075.

The reward was made possible through donations from area businesses, residents and community partners. Those interested in contributing to the reward fund can do so through this GoFundMe account.

