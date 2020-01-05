Bed bugs crawl around in a container on display during the 2nd National Bed Bug Summit in Washington, DC, February 2, 2011. In response to consumer concern about the rising incidence of bed bugs in the United States, the Federal Bed Bug Workgroup will hold the National Bed Bug Summit on February 1-2, 2011. During the meeting, panels will discuss bed bug initiatives, identify gaps in knowledge and outline suggested ideas for improving control on a community-wide basis. AFP PHOTO/Jewel Samad (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
Police search for party responsible for releasing bed bugs in Pennsylvania Walmart
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJW) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the person or people who released bed bugs in a Walmart.
According to WENY, a store manager found a closed pill bottle containing live bugs in the Washington Township store on Thursday. The pill bottle was found inside a boy’s jacket that was listed for sale.
The next day an employee from an area lab identified the bugs as bed bugs.
The employee also found bed bugs crawling in the men’s dressing room.
On Friday, another closed pill bottle that housed several dead bugs was also found on the floor of the men’s department.
The incident remains under investigation.
The CDC says that bed bugs do not carry disease and are not considered dangerous. However, an allergic reaction to their bites could require medical attention.