Police looking for suspect who lured seagulls with popcorn, then ran them over with car

LAUREL, Md. (WJW) — Laurel police in Maryland are investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty.

According to the department, officers responded to a shopping plaza on Jan. 4 where they found at least ten dead seagulls.

It was learned that someone had bought popcorn from the Dollar Tree nearby and used it to lure the birds to the parking lot. That person then ran them over with their car before driving away.

Officers were able to save one of the birds who was hurt and take it to a wildlife rescue for care.