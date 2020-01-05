Massillon police search for man accused of robbing gas station

MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW) —Massillon police are searching for the suspect in a gas station robbery.

Police say the incident occurred Sunday morning around 3:30 at the Speedway located at 906 Lincoln Way E.

A man reportedly passed a note to a clerk working the cash register and demanded cash, while also making serious threats.

The suspect is described as being approximately 6’5″ and 265-270 lbs. Police estimate he’s between the ages of 30 and 45.

He was wearing a black coat, black pants, black hat and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this man’s identity is asked to contact Massillon Police Department at (330) 832-9811. Police say all tips are welcome.