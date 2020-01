RENO, Nev. (WJW) — Talk about luck!

A man who bet $1.80 on a penny slot machine won $888,000 on Sunday.

He was playing at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno, Nevada.

According to the casino, Lawrence Fuller went on to win five more slot machine jackpots on top of the money he already won!

He called his win “life changing” and plans to put all that cash right in the bank until he can figure out what he wants to do with it.