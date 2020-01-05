Man kills woman after she tells him to hurry up and honks horn at him, investigators say

ROSEAU, Minn. (WJW) — A man from Minnesota is accused of fatally shooting a woman who yelled at him to hurry up and honked her horn while she waiting outside of his house.

According to FOX 32, 56-year-old Angelo Borreson was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault in the death of Angela Wynne, 51.

Borreson reportedly told investigators that she had come over to help him get gas for his vehicle. When he wasn’t ready, she yelled for him to hurry up and honked her horn.

He told investigators he accidentally shot her multiple times and didn’t mean to fire his shotgun. He then called 911, according to the TV outlet.

Borreson remains behind bars on a $750,000 bond.