Sheriff: Man shot two teens after they broke into his home, one of them died

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man shot two teenagers who were trying to rob his home, and one of the suspects has died.

The Tampa Bay Times reports the second teen is in critical condition.

A statement from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call about a home robbery Saturday evening. A man and his fiancée told deputies that two young men broke through a back patio screen and entered their home through an unlocked door.

The statement says one of the suspects had a gun and made demands. Authorities say that’s when the male resident grabbed his gun and shot at the teens.

Officials say the man had a legal firearm.