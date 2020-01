× Man arrested, facing felonious assault charges after SWAT situation in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating a SWAT situation that occurred on Saturday night.

Police were called to the 3200 block of Berea Road shortly after 11 p.m. for an armed man barricaded inside a home.

Officials say the 33-year-old man is in custody. He was arrested for felonious assault on a police officer.