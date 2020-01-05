× Lorain County Crime Lab: Substance that caused hazmat situation in Oberlin identified as methamphetamine

OBERLIN, Ohio (WJW) — Police have identified the substance that caused seven people to fall in Oberlin last fall.

According to the Lorain County Crime Lab, authorities identified the substance as methamphetamine.

The incident occurred on the morning on October 29. An Oberlin officer responded to a suspected overdose in the Walmart parking lot, located on Highway 20. The suspect and the officer were exposed to the substance and became unresponsive.

They were taken to Allen Memorial Hospital, where five health care workers were also exposed.

Following the incident, officials began tests to determine what the substance was.

Officials with the Lorain County Crime Lab says they conducted tests for controlled substances and dangerous drugs on all evidence submitted to the lab.

