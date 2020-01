CLEVELAND (WJW) — Traffic is slow moving on I-71 South at SR-176.

According to ODOT, the left lane is closed due to a crash.

An EMS supervisor tells FOX 8 that two people were transported from the scene: a 20-year-old man and a 59-year-old man. Both are said to be in serious condition.

It’s unclear when that portion of the highway will reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.