HURON, Ohio (WJW) — Huron police are still looking for two suspects in a burglary from over a year ago.

The incident occurred in the Chaska Beach neighborhood on December 28, 2018 between 4 and 7 p.m.

Police say they are continuing to investigate this case and are looking for any new leads.

If you recognize the suspects or vehicle in the surveillance video please contact police at (419) 433-4114.