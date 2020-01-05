8-year-old boy raises money to pay off lunch debt for fellow classmates

BATTLEGROUND, Wash. (WJW) — Students at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School don’t have to worry about their lunch debts anymore thanks to an eight-year-old boy.

According to KATU, Keoni Ching wanted to do something special for Kindness Week, so he teamed up with his mom to make and sell keychains. Together, they were able to raise enough money to pay off every debt at the school.

“Those smiles will be because those kids will have enough money to get food,” Keoni said in an interview.

Keoni said he was inspired by former Seattle Seahawk Richard Sherman who paid off lunch debts at another school in Tacoma, the TV outlet reports.

“It just makes us very proud of him and all of the things that he wants to do for other people,” said his mom, April.

