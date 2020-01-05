× Deputies searching for man suspected of robbing Dollar General twice in Sheffield Township

SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain County deputies are searching for a man who robbed a store at gunpoint on Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, it happened at the Dollar General located at 200 Sheffield Center in Sheffield Township.

Deputies said the suspect walked in, brandished a gun and demanded the cashier hand over money from the cash register.

A witness attempted to stop the suspect from escaping, but he was still able to get away. He left in a silver vehicle of some kind.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

Detectives believe the suspect could be linked to another robbery at the same Dollar General several weeks ago.