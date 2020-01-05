Cold front heading our way, some snow expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Here comes a little snow! A clipper to the north pulls a cold front through this evening.

A burst of rain/snow moves through between 3 and 7 p.m. ahead of the front.

Little to no accumulation expected with this round.

The chance of accumulating snow is in the primary snow belt where lake effect sets up tonight, one to two inches possible.

Wind chills in the teens to kick off the work/school week. Winds gusting up to 30 mph tonight and tomorrow. A cloudy start gives way to more sunshine as we head into the afternoon Monday. Highs around 40 degrees.

Next up, a wintry mix to snow Tuesday into Wednesday. Nothing significant at this time and no big cold spell ahead. In fact, Friday temperatures will top 20 degrees, which is ABOVE average!

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Here’s a review of temperature and precip through 2019. There are a couple of standouts on each graph. Check it out.