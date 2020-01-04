Tennessee lawmaker wants convicted child sex offenders to undergo chemical castration as part of parole

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJW) — A lawmaker in Tennessee wants to require convicted child sex offenders with victims under 13 years old to undergo chemical castration as a condition for parole.

According to WTSP, the bill was introduced by Rep. Bruce Griffey (R) on Jan. 2.

If passed, offenders would have to take the drugs for at least one month before being released from jail and continue to take them until the court deems the treatment no longer necessary.

They would also be responsible for all associated costs. If they cannot afford it, they’d have to prove so or risk going back behind bars, the TV outlet reports.

The legislation is still in the very early stages has not been reviewed by committee.

Similar laws have been passed in other states, including Alabama and Florida.