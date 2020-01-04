Freezing drizzle possible overnight with wind chills in the teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- It’s going to get pretty cold tonight! Watch out for icy spots!

Freezing drizzle is possible overnight and tomorrow morning. Wind chills into the teens for many. See below.

Another cloudy day tomorrow with temperatures in the upper 30s. A clipper to the north pulls a cold front through Sunday evening, an inch or less possible. Chance of snow is greatest by Monday morning.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Here’s a review of temperature and precip through 2019. There are a couple of standouts on each graph. Check it out.