× ‘Still in shock’: Woman gives birth to twins in two different decades

CARMEL, Ind. (WJW) — The chance of twins is relatively rare but having them in two different decades? Well, that’s just down right remarkable!

However, a family from Indiana has managed to accomplish both.

Dawn Gilliam and Jason Tello welcomed Josyln and Jaxon exactly 30 minutes apart.

That small gap of time made a big difference with their birthdays.

Josyln was born at 11:37 p.m. on December 31, 2019 while Jaxon was born at 12:07 a.m. on January 1, 2020.

“I believe that our reaction is still shock. I don’t think it has really set in for either of us,” said their mom, Dawn.

The adorable due arrived about seven weeks early but are said to be doing well.