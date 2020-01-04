Saturday forecast: Fog, patchy drizzle throughout the day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- It’s the 1st weekend of the New Year and not the best of forecasts.

There's fog around Saturday morning, as well as patchy drizzle.

There’s the chance of rain/snow showers Saturday with temperatures expected to stay above freezing through the afternoon.

A slushy coating will be possible in some yards by Saturday night -- watch out for icy spots. Freezing drizzle is possible overnight and Sunday morning.

Colder temperatures will hang tough through the weekend.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.