Saturday forecast: Fog, patchy drizzle throughout the day

January 4, 2020
CLEVELAND (WJW) -- It’s the 1st weekend of the New Year and not the best of forecasts.

There's fog around Saturday morning, as well as patchy drizzle.

There’s the chance of rain/snow showers Saturday with temperatures expected to stay above freezing through the afternoon.

A slushy coating will be possible in some yards by Saturday night -- watch out for icy spots.  Freezing drizzle is possible overnight and Sunday morning.

Colder temperatures will hang tough through the weekend.

