Report: Pilot dies after small plane crashes in California

Posted 2:36 pm, January 4, 2020, by , Updated at 03:20PM, January 4, 2020
Data pix.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- A pilot is dead after a small plane crashed and erupted in flames in Santa Clarita, California Saturday morning.

According to KTLA, firefighters responded to reports of an "aircraft emergency" around 10:10 a.m.

Flames and a thick cloud of black smoke billowed over a grassy area near the roadway.

KTLA says the pilot was the sole occupant of the plane.

No other deaths or injuries have been reported.

A portion of the freeway is closed. It will remain closed for an unknown amount of time.

It is currently unclear what caused the crash.  Authorities are investigating.

This is a developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.