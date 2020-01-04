Report: Pilot dies after small plane crashes in California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- A pilot is dead after a small plane crashed and erupted in flames in Santa Clarita, California Saturday morning.

According to KTLA, firefighters responded to reports of an "aircraft emergency" around 10:10 a.m.

Flames and a thick cloud of black smoke billowed over a grassy area near the roadway.

KTLA says the pilot was the sole occupant of the plane.

No other deaths or injuries have been reported.

A portion of the freeway is closed. It will remain closed for an unknown amount of time.

It is currently unclear what caused the crash. Authorities are investigating.

This is a developing story.