× OSHP: 82-year-old dead, 2 teens injured in head-on crash in Ottawa County

DANBURY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Danbury Township.

Troopers were called to State Route 2 near milepost 28 at 11:17 p.m. Friday.

Officials say an 82-year-old man was driving a 2014 Ford Escape westbound in the eastbound lanes of SR 2, on the Edison Bridge, and struck a 2014 Jeep Wrangler head-on.

The 82-year-old was injured in the crash and pronounced deceased at Magruder Hospital. Authorities say he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Both the driver of the Jeep, identified as a 17-year-old boy, and his passenger, an 18-year-old woman, suffered incapacitating injuries in the crash. They were transported to Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Troopers say this incident remains under investigation.