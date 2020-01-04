× More than 4K without power in Stark County; Massillon police say outage caused by downed tree

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — More than 4,000 Stark County residents are without power Saturday morning.

According to FirstEnergy, the majority of outages are in Massillon.

Massillon Police Department says power is out for much of the city’s southeast and downtown areas.

They attribute the outage to a downed tree in the 500 block of Tremont Ave SE.

Residents are asked to please avoid the area.

Police also remind residents that when you approach intersections with the traffic lights out, stop at the intersection and use caution before proceeding through the intersection.

FirstEnergy expects power to be restored to all areas by 2 p.m.

You can follow the outage map, here.