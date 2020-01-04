Lake County deputy recognized for saving woman from burning home

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is recognizing a deputy who ran into a burning home to save a woman last month.

According to a post on Facebook, Deputy Sheriff Corey Eisberg was on patrol when a passerby told him about a house fire on Liberty Street.

When he got on scene, he saw the second floor engulfed in flames and shooting through the windows. Someone there said one of the residents was still inside.

He then ran in without any equipment and found her trying to rescue her pets.

He was able to bring her and her children to safety.

In his letter of commendation to Deputy Eisenberg, Sgt. John Kelley wrote “We often think of our job as routine, just that, a job. However, I believe that Deputy Eisenberg should be recognized for his actions as he risked his life for another with no hesitation.”

Sheriff Frank Leonbruno went on to thank Deputy Eisenberg for his heroic actions.