Investigator who helped with search and recovery after 9/11 dies from cancer

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WJW) — New York State Police are mourning the loss of Investigator Ryan Fortini, who helped with search and recovery after 9/11.

According to a press release, the 42-year-old passed away on January 1 from cancer stemming from his assignment at the World Trade Center site.

He retired from the department after 16 years of service back in 2015 due to his worsening illness. During his tenure, he worked with Troop K and the Community Narcotics Enforcement Team.

He leaves behind his fiancee, parents, brother and sister.