ICYMI: Freddie fired, search for Port Clinton teen and new Ohio laws

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The news didn’t slow down just because of the holiday week. Here’s the stories you might have missed while ringing in the new year.

Browns fire Freddie

We doubt you missed this story, but we’re just covering our bases. The Cleveland Browns fired head coach Freddie Kitchens after their loss to the Bengals on Sunday. The team followed up by also parting ways with general manager John Dorsey.

The search for Kitchens’ replacement is well underway and owner Jimmy Haslam said things will be different this time. Candidates include former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

More on the current candidates here

A look back at Browns coaches since 1999 here

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sports reporter killed in plane crash

Carley McCord, a former reporter for the Browns and Cleveland radio personality, was one of five people killed in a plane crash last weekend. The flight was heading to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl. She was also the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.

“She did so much for women in sports, she did so much stuff for everybody. She kept in touch with me, kept in touch with my kids,” said Glenn Anderson, afternoon drive-time host of Star 102. Anderson worked with Carley on the morning show during her time in Cleveland.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Search goes on for Port Clinton teen

Harley Dilly, 14, was last seen on Dec. 20. Federal, state and local authorities continue searching for the missing teen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Port Clinton Police Department at 419-734-3121 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678. There is a reward available.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Ohio laws

The year 2020 brings a slew of changes in the state of Ohio. Cuyahoga County's plastic bag ban began the first of year, except in Brooklyn and Cleveland. On April 1, feminine products will no longer be taxed. And the front licenses plates go away on July 1.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don't abbreviate '2020'

Speaking of 2020, here's a word of caution. A police department in Maine suggests writing out "2020" when signing and dating legal documents. Then it can't be modified to read a different year.