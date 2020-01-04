× ‘I want to win a national championship’: Cornerback Shaun Wade reportedly returning to OSU for 2020 season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Cornerback Shaun Wade says he’ll be returning to Ohio State for the 2020 season.

The redshirt sophomore made the announcement Saturday from his hometown of Jacksonville, Florida, according to Lettermen Row.

He says he will be returning to Columbus soon for classes and the team’s winter conditioning program.

“It was tough, but at the end of the day I feel like I made the right decision for me,” Wade told Lettermen Row. “I want to do it to show I can play outside corner, I want to do it for the team and I want to win a national championship. I feel like we’re going to have a great team next year, and I feel like we’re going to be elite. I want to be part of it.”

Wade has two remaining seasons of eligibility with the Buckeyes, however, he had reason to consider entering the 2020 NFL draft as he was projected to be a potential first-round pick.

During his first two playing seasons with the Buckeyes, Wade had recorded 56 total tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and 15 pass breakups.

So far three Buckeyes — J.K. Dobbins, Jeff Okudah and Chase Young — have declared they are entering the NFL draft early.