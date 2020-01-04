‘I am totally devastated’: Pink pledges $500K to help Australian fire services fighting wildfires
SYDNEY, Australia (WJW) — Singer-songwriter Pink has pledged $500,000 to help fight the Australian bushfires.
The pop singer announced her pledge on Twitter Saturday saying,
“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”
She also provided links to websites that others can utilize for donating to Australia’s local state fire services:
- NSW Rural Fire Service
- QLD Fire and Rescue
- SA Country Fire Service
- Vic Country Fire Authority
- Tasmania Fire Service
- Western Australia
Other celebrities, like Selena Gomez and Melissa Joan Hart, have also pledged donations to help fight the fires.
Australia is being ravaged by the worst wildfires seen in decades, with large swathes of the country devastated since the fire season began late July.
A total of 18 people have died nationwide, and in the state of New South Wales alone, more than 900 houses have been destroyed. State and federal authorities are struggling to contain the massive blazes, even with firefighting assistance from other countries, including the United States.
A report by the University of Sydney estimates that 480 million animals have been killed since the New South Wales bushfires began in September.
According to a press release by the university, the figure includes mammals, birds and reptiles, many of which “were killed directly by the fires, with others succumbing later due to the depletion of food and shelter resources.”
The “authors of the report deliberately employed highly conservative estimates in making their calculations. The true mortality is likely to be substantially higher than those estimated. The true loss of animal life is likely to be much higher than 480 million.”