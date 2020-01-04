× ‘I am totally devastated’: Pink pledges $500K to help Australian fire services fighting wildfires

SYDNEY, Australia (WJW) — Singer-songwriter Pink has pledged $500,000 to help fight the Australian bushfires.

The pop singer announced her pledge on Twitter Saturday saying,

“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”

She also provided links to websites that others can utilize for donating to Australia’s local state fire services:

Other celebrities, like Selena Gomez and Melissa Joan Hart, have also pledged donations to help fight the fires.

Absolutely devastated by the fires in Australia. Praying for everyone affected and all of the first responders. I’m making a donation and would love if you would consider doing the same if you can. Swipe up ❤️ https://t.co/aEqW5SPKPG — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 4, 2020

My heart and prayers are with you Australia! Stay safe! And if you can donate to help the cause, the @redcrossau link is in my bio or if you want to help the animals affected by the fires donate to @wildwarriors.

I… https://t.co/sWRLL30kEO — Melissa Joan Hart (@MelissaJoanHart) January 4, 2020

Australia is being ravaged by the worst wildfires seen in decades, with large swathes of the country devastated since the fire season began late July.

A total of 18 people have died nationwide, and in the state of New South Wales alone, more than 900 houses have been destroyed. State and federal authorities are struggling to contain the massive blazes, even with firefighting assistance from other countries, including the United States.

A report by the University of Sydney estimates that 480 million animals have been killed since the New South Wales bushfires began in September.

According to a press release by the university, the figure includes mammals, birds and reptiles, many of which “were killed directly by the fires, with others succumbing later due to the depletion of food and shelter resources.”

The “authors of the report deliberately employed highly conservative estimates in making their calculations. The true mortality is likely to be substantially higher than those estimated. The true loss of animal life is likely to be much higher than 480 million.”

