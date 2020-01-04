Firefighters credited for saving litter of puppies from house fire

SAN BERNARDINO, Ca. (WJW) — Firefighters in California are being credited for saving a litter of puppies from a fire.

According to San Bernardino County Fire, the fire happened at a home on Jan. 3.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they were told multiple animals were still trapped inside the garage, which had heavy smoke.

Thankfully, the firefighters were able to rescue all of the dogs without injury.

They had the fire put out in 13 minutes. The garage suffered serious damage.