ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (WJW) — Deputies in Florida are looking for a man who allegedly took a Corvette from a dealership on Friday and hasn’t been seen since.

According to WSB, the man asked to go on a test drive and when the salesman pulled up and got out to walk around to the passenger side, he jumped in and sped away.

The suspect is described as being in his 50s.

The Corvette is said to be white with silver hues and doesn’t have a license plate.