Cleveland police investigate fiery, wrong-way crash on SR-176

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating a wrong-way crash that occurred early Saturday morning.

Police say a vehicle was traveling the wrong way on the northbound lanes of State Route 176 near the W. 14th Street-Steelyard Commons exit around 2 a.m.

The vehicle struck other cars before it crashed and caught on fire.

The condition of the driver is currently unknown.

Police, fire and North Coast Emergency Services had the highway closed and detoured traffic for a long time.